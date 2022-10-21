Lara Logan Dumped After Rant About 'The Left Drinking Babies' Blood'

Articles

Friday, 21 October 2022

Lara Logan, the former CBS News correspondent for 16 years, told Newsmax she considered the battle over immigration the beginning of the "end times" against Satan.

Former disgraced Fox News host Eric Bolling hasn't found an issue that he couldn't turn into a socialist attack on America, including any display of mercy shown to migrants wanting to come to this country.

Claiming migrants get incredible luxuries, etc...

"How does it end?" he asked.

Bolling should have never used the word "end." You'll see pretty quickly.

Logan claimed dealing with immigration is a "spiritual battle."

Logan then marked her territory.

"I am a firm and solid, an immovable believer in GOD," she said. "I believe that good is greater than evil."

"I believe the fallen angel, otherwise known as Satan doesn't get to prevail in this world," she proselytized.

"You know various different people talk about the End Times. And if you fight for God, God will fight for you."

As Logan continued rambling about the End Times, Eric Bolling cut her off, trying to curtail the crazy train.

"Is God okay with a closed border?" the Newsmax host asked.

Bolling got her back on track, or so he thought.

"It's much bigger than that," she said.

