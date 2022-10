Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 03:00 Hits: 2

During every election cycle, there are going to be some of the noticed election ads. This year is no difference with cops or crackheads, the abortion police or the famous rapping Linda Poulson dropping a beat.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/weirdest-midterm-campaign-ads