Published on Thursday, 20 October 2022

Professor Andrew Delbanco gave this year's annual Jefferson Lecture, titled, "The Question of Reparations: Our Past, Our Present, Our Future," where he addressed reparations for slavery in the U.S.

(Image credit: Billy Delfs for the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH))

