Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 20 October 2022 12:04 Hits: 5

In her new book, writer — and mother of six — Gabrielle Blair makes the case that the abortion debate should focus much more on men's roles in unintended pregnancy.

(Image credit: Ben Blair/Workman Publishing)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/20/1130113865/book-by-mom-of-six-puts-onus-on-men-to-stop-unwanted-pregnancies