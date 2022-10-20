Please Help! GOP Dirty Tricks Endanger Easy Dem Seat

Articles

Pennsylvania Democrat Mike Doyle was first elected to Congress in 1994 and he’s retiring after the current session. His Pittsburgh district had an unassailable D+26 partisan lean and after the most recent redistricting, it is still strongly blue, with a D+15 lean.

The Democratic candidate, state Rep. Summer Lee, is one of the best Democratic congressional candidates anywhere in the country— and one of the only ones to beat the concerted onslaught of Big Money from AIPAC and DMFI in the primary (over $3 million).

Yesterday, Ted Lieu called me from Pittsburgh, where he was campaigning for Summer and another progressive Democrat in the district next door, Chris Deluzio, to tell me that the GOP had just started dumping large sums of money into Summer’s race, smearing her and pushing their own weak candidate— a weak Trumpist candidate hiding his Republican affiliation who happens to be named… Mike Doyle.

The whole Doyle campaign is premised on trying to trick voters into thinking the Republican Doyle is the long-time congressman. Confusion is the name of their game.

