Biden Dunked On Doocy, And It Was Perfect

Fox News's Peter Doocy tried to present President Joe Biden with a gotcha question, but it didn't go down well for him. Doocy seems to want to play the part of Jim Acosta, who was a thorn in the side of the Trump administration. But Doocy isn't Jim Acosta. And Biden is no Donald Trump. Thank you, baby Jesus.

"Just to clarify for midterm voters, what's your top domestic issue?" Doocy asked the President. "Inflation or abortion?"

Biden didn't lash out, call names, or demean Doocy like the previous guy used to do.

Biden calmly said, "All important. Unlike you, there's no one thing. It crosses the board. Ask me about foreign policy, too. There are multiple, multiple, multiple issues, and they're all important."

"And we ought to be able to walk and chew gum at the same time," he added.

Right now, abortion is a huge issue with voters. After the conservative-leaning Supreme Court overturned Roe, Republicans became even more extreme. They realized that they were about to get their smug asses beaten on Election Day because, as it turns out, women don't want men controlling them. Quelle surprise!

