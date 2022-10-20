Oil And Gas Lobbyists Anticipating A New Republican Majority

Articles

Published on Thursday, 20 October 2022

Fossil fuel lobbyists are already working behind the scenes on Capitol Hill to work with a possible Republican majority against what they see as the Biden administration’s anti-fossil-fuel agenda. Via the New York Times:

The American Gas Association is helping to lead the charge, taking aim in particular at a program that encourages homeowners to replace furnaces and stoves that use natural gas with electric-powered devices in the name of fighting climate change.

Sure. Because what's more important -- fighting the extreme climate change that was covered up for decades by these same industries, or maintaining obscene profit margins? I think you know!

A top lobbyist at the powerful trade association told other gas industry executives at a conference late last month that the organization was preparing to team up with House Republicans to intensify oversight of the Energy Department, recalling Obama-era investigations by Republicans in Congress into a solar panel company named Solyndra that went bankrupt after receiving a federal loan guarantee. Their hope is to undercut a $4.5 billion program that will give rebates worth as much as $14,000 per household to low- and moderate-income families to install electric-powered heat pumps, water heaters, induction stoves and other devices that would in many cases replace appliances that use natural gas. read more

