Chuck Grassley Admits He Doesn't Know What's Going On

Chuck Grassley has his first competitive race since Jimmy Carter was president and he's a bit bewildered by it all.

JOHN ROBERTS: In the latest polling in the Des Moines Register shows that you've got a very tight race with Mike Franken. your challenger with 46-43 percent. You've been there for 40 years, you usually win in a landslide. What's going on?

CHUCK GRASSLEY: Ok, well I don't know what's going on but I know this...

