Pence Chucks Trump Out With The Bath Water

Speaking at the Young America’s Foundation, former VP Mike Pence told the crowd he was not going to support Trump if he ran for president in 2024.

An audience member named George Clay asked if Pence was still in the MAGA cult.

“Mr. Pence, if Donald Trump is the Republican nominee for president in 2024, will you vote for him?” Clay asked.

The audience squirmed and laughed in their seats.

“Well, there might be somebody else I’d prefer more,” Pence replied.

The audience erupted with cheers, clasps, and laughter.

If these are actually young Republicans, it seems they are very weary of the tired act that is Trump.

I guess to Pence, that was a bold response, but if my former boss revved up a mob of right-wing mental patients and tried to get me killed, I'd be a little more demonstrative.

Here is the full speech.

