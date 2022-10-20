Right Wing Losers Beg SCOTUS To Stop Student Debt Relief

Articles

Just two days after U.S. President Joe Biden announced the formal launch of the application for his student debt relief plan, a right-wing group focused on tax policy in Wisconsin asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to temporarily block the program.

Unveiled in August, Biden's plan is set to forgive up to $20,000 for federal borrowers who meet specific income requirements. While progressives have long pushed for even bolder debt cancellation, right-wing politicians and groups have taken aim at the administration's more modest policy.

There are multiple ongoing legal challenges against the program, but the Wisconsin-based Brown County Taxpayers Association case is the first to reach the Supreme Court.

The group is asking the high court to block the plan as litigation against it moves forward, claiming the administration exceeded its authority and violated the Administrative Procedure Act, and absent intervention, the organization "will be irreparably harmed" because the policy "will deplete the federal treasury by a staggering amount."

