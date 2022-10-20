Tucker Carlson Launches A Truly Stupid Attack On MSNBC

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 20 October 2022 15:46 Hits: 3

On Wednesday evening, Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared MSNBC's Tiffany Cross and Joy Reid to the genocidal Rwandan radio station that incited a race war, leaving roughly over a half a million dead Tutsis in its wake.

Tuckems is mad with the Black MSNBC hosts, in part for calling out his White replacement theory BS.

But "Rwandan genocidal radio"? Wow, Tuckems, you've been saving that one for when you need a HUGE distraction.

Carlson opened by telling his viewers how the radio station RTLM was responsible for initiating the horror in Rwanda. They were a part of it, sure.

Carlson then tried to equate RTLM to MSNBC in his long-winded rant.

After playing a sound bite from Tiffany Cross, Carlson said, "Is there anything worse than white people?"

"They're violent, they're heartless. They're cruel, they're deranged -- white people are a mortal danger to you and your loved ones!"

"They threaten your life. Are they poisoning the wells? Are they baking bread with the blood of your children? If not, according to Tiffany Cross and MSNBC, they are fully capable of doing those things."

"This is Hutu radio," Carlson said.

We don't call Carlson's program the White Power Hour for nothing.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/tucker-carlson-claims-msnbc-acting