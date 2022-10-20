The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Is Big Mad At 'Nasty' Judge Over Ruling On Eastman Emails

Trump Is Big Mad At 'Nasty' Judge Over Ruling On Eastman Emails

Donald Trump lashed out at U.S. District Court Judge David Carter, who said the former President and attorney John Eastman likely entered a criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election. Trump signed legal documents describing alleged evidence of election fraud that he knew were false, Carter indicated Wednesday. Well, now it's Thursday, and Trump took to his failing Truth Social platform to call the judge "nasty."

"Who's this Clinton appointed "Judge," David Carter, who keeps saying, and sending to all, very nasty, wrong, and ill informed statements about me on rulings, or a case (whatever!), currently going on in California, that I know nothing about - nor am I represented," Trump screamed into the void. "With that being said, please explain to this partisan hack that the Presidential Election of 2020 was Rigged and Stolen. Also, he shouldn't be making statements about me until he understands the facts, which he doesn't!"

Jinkies, Lumpy sounds mad.

Via Politico:

