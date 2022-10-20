Journalist Apologizes For Calling UK Pol 'A C***’ During Livestream

Category: World Politics Hits: 5
The Conservative cabinet minister later said he appreciated the apology but hopes that Channel 4 sacks Krishnan Guru-Murthy for his live remarks.
Source: The Independent
Channel 4 news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has apologised “unreservedly” to Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker for calling him a “c***” in what he called an “unguarded moment”.
The broadcaster said the remark followed a “robust interview” with Mr Baker but it was “beneath the standards I set myself”.
During an off-air moment after his interview with Mr Baker, Mr Guru-Murthy was heard on a livestream saying “what a c***”.
He later tweeted: “After a robust interview with Steve Baker MP I used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air.
“While it was not broadcast that word in any context is beneath the standards I set myself and I apologise unreservedly.
“I have reached out to Steve Baker to say sorry.”
Mr Baker later replied to the tweet accepting the apology. “I appreciate you apologising. Thank You,” he wrote.
