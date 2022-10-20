The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Journalist Apologizes For Calling UK Pol 'A C***’ During Livestream

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Journalist Apologizes For Calling UK Pol 'A C***’ During Livestream

The Conservative cabinet minister later said he appreciated the apology but hopes that Channel 4 sacks Krishnan Guru-Murthy for his live remarks.

Source: The Independent

Channel 4 news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has apologised “unreservedly” to Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker for calling him a “c***” in what he called an “unguarded moment”.

The broadcaster said the remark followed a “robust interview” with Mr Baker but it was “beneath the standards I set myself”.

During an off-air moment after his interview with Mr Baker, Mr Guru-Murthy was heard on a livestream saying “what a c***”.

He later tweeted: “After a robust interview with Steve Baker MP I used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air.

“While it was not broadcast that word in any context is beneath the standards I set myself and I apologise unreservedly.

“I have reached out to Steve Baker to say sorry.”

Mr Baker later replied to the tweet accepting the apology. “I appreciate you apologising. Thank You,” he wrote.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/journalist-apolgizes-calling-uk-pol-c

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version