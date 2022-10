Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 20:37 Hits: 0

Pro-Trump Republicans in Georgia are circulating a touchscreen voting machine conspiracy theory. The conspiracy theory comes from concerns from Democrats.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/19/1130026640/pro-trump-republicans-in-georgia-are-circulating-a-voting-machine-conspiracy-the