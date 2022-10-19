Judge: Eastman Emails Contain Evidence Of Trump Election Crime

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 20:50 Hits: 0

The bombshell appears at the end of Judge David O. Carter’s ruling on whether emails from Trump coup attorney John Eastman should be turned over to the January 6th committee or whether they are privileged.

On pages 15-17 of the 18-page order, Carter ruled that four emails cannot be privileged and must be turned over to the Jan. 6 committee because “the crime-fraud exception applies.”

According to the judge, Eastman’s email(s) showed concerns about Trump using for a federal filing the same numbers of deceased voters, felons and unregistered voters that had been used in a state filing. One email states, “[Trump] has since been made aware that some of the allegations (and evidence proffered by the experts)” in the state legal filing “has been inaccurate. For him to sign a new verification with that knowledge (and incorporation by reference) would not be accurate.”

Yet Trump signed the federal legal complaint with the same inaccurate numbers, Carter found. “President Trump, moreover, signed a verification swearing under oath that the incorporated, inaccurate numbers ‘are true and correct’ or ‘believed to be true and correct’ to the best of his knowledge and belief,” Carter noted.

“The Court finds that these emails are sufficiently related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States,” Carter concluded, and ordered that they be turned over to the Jan. 6 committee.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/judge-eastman-emails-contain-evidence