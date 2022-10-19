Russian Pilot Crashes Fighter Jet Into Apartment Complex

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022

The Su-34 strike fighter is one of Russia's most advanced fighter jets. "Currently, the investigation is considering a technical malfunction of the aircraft as the main version of the fall," said Russia's Investigative Committee. They could not explain why the sophisticated jet was on a training exercise over a residential area, however. The pilots might still face charges.

Pictures of the pilots ejected were captured as well as video of them on the ground later. Both uninjured.

Source: Business Insider

Two Russian pilots whose military aircraft crashed into a residential building — killing over a dozen people — could face charges, Russian authorities said on Tuesday. The engine of a Su-34 strike fighter caught fire shortly after takeoff during a Monday training mission, Russian officials said, forcing the pilots to eject from the aircraft before it plunged into an apartment courtyard in western Russia's port city of Yeysk. Russia's Investigative Committee said on Telegram that the crash — which left 13 people dead and sent 19 more to the hospital — is being investigated as a criminal case for possible violation of flight rules or flight preparation rules, where negligence resulted in the death of an individual. read more

