Texas Sends DNA Kits To Parents To Identify Their Children After Uvalde

TODAY is reporting that Texas is sending DNA kits to families to identify their children "in case of an emergency."

How does that protect the children?

That is insane.

It's like a Halloween nightmare movie come true.

Many of the children massacred in Robb Elementary school were hard to identify and family members had offer up DNA swabs for identification purposes.

"It makes me physically sick," Wendi Aarons, a mom of two who has lived in Texas since 1999, told TODAY Parents. "I have a hard time even grappling with this as a real thing that is happening. Parents of school kids should be worrying about (parent-teacher organization) sign-up sheets and grades and if their kid likes whatever they're serving in the cafeteria that day, not their child's murder and if they're shot so many times their body cannot be identified."

Instead of restricting the sale of high-powered automatic murder weapons that have become a scourge on society, Texas Republicans would rather send identikits to parents.

It's as sad as it is heartbreaking.

