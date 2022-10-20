Will A Trump Indictment Lead To 'Blood In The Streets'? Nah

Articles

As it becomes clearer every day that the depravity of Donald Trump runs even deeper than we ever imagined, there is much conjecture about his ability to incite the violence he somehow thinks will extricate him from his legal problems.

With heavy-duty criminal indictments now likely on at least five major fronts, in three major jurisdictions, we can’t help but wonder if his predictions of widespread violence are indeed credible.

He did, after all, manage to summon a rather large swarm of armed miscreants for the Jan 6 capitol invasion, an event which now carries enormous symbolic value among his deluded supporters.

On the other hand, Trump no longer controls the levers of power he enjoyed that day, while the organizers — and many of their followers — are now under indictment, on trial, in prison, or singing to the FBI.

Is that reassuring to the reality-based community? Will one or more Trump indictments trigger widespread insurgency? Should we worry?

I, for one, don’t think so, but it took me a while to reach that conclusion. I set out to try to quantify the threat, to estimate how many Americans might be willing to go along with some form of insurrectionist scenario.

My suspicion was that there aren’t very many, but there seems to be no way to demonstrate that. The universe of available insurgents is inaccurate at best, unknowable at worst.

