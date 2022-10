Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 15:40 Hits: 3

Journalist Robert Draper says the GOP's embrace of extremism opened the door to fringe actors, who've become among the party's most influential leaders. His new book is Weapons of Mass Delusion.

(Image credit: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/19/1129516628/trump-republican-marjorie-taylor-greene-robert-draper-weapons-of-mass-delusion