Someone Call 911, Please. I Just Witnessed Val Demings Murder Marco Rubio

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and Democratic Rep. Val Demings faced off at Palm Beach State College's Lake Worth campus for their only debate. One of the two looked prepared, and it wasn't Rubio. It might not have been fair for Demings to say that Rubio has done nothing to combat gun violence. Hey, he does tweet out Bible verses. It was clear that Demings did not come to play.

After the conservative-leaning Supreme Court overturned Roe, Republicans have gotten more extreme. Lately, Republicans have been trying to distance themselves from abortion rhetoric as it hasn't gone over well with voters. Demings tore Rubio up.

On abortion:

"As a police detective who investigated cases of rape and incest, no Senator, I don't think it's OK for a girl to be raped and to carry the seed of her rapist," Demings said. "No, I don't think it's ok for you to make decisions for women and girls."

She took out a big-ass flashlight and shined it on Rubio's hypocrisy.

