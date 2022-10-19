Trump-Endorsed N.C. Candidate Caught In A Whopper Of A Lie

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 12:09 Hits: 3

North Carolina's competitive 13th Congressional District has Trump-endorsed Bo Hines facing off with his Democratic opponent, Wiley Nickel. Bo Hines, 27, put out a deceptive ad touting North Carolina values filmed on his grandfather's farm in (checks notes) Indiana. Hines failed to mention that part.

"A hard day's work," Hines' grandfather, Rich Weisman, says in a new campaign ad. "North Carolinians cherish it. So does Bo Hines. We farmed these acres together, picking stones, pulling stumps, and learning the lessons of the land."

While Hines's grandfather touts "North Carolina values" in the ad, he fails to mention where it was filmed: Indiana. That's a lie of omission. And that's not even the worst lie he's told recently.

This isn't Hines's first battle with the truth.

After the conservative-leaning Supreme Court overturned Roe, Republicans became even more extreme. That language made voters in the red state of Kansas say no to a constitutional amendment allowing an abortion ban. So, Hines, like a few other Republicans, scrubbed his site of harsh abortion rhetoric. In contrast, Wiley Nickel is proudly pro-choice.

But wait, there's more. It gets weirder.

Hines expressed concerns about the economy: "Me and my wife, we can't afford to give up a month's salary."

Yeah, well, the trust fund kid doesn't have a salary. The struggle is real!

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/trump-endorsed-candidate-caught-whopper