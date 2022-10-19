Stacey Abrams Slaps Down Mike Barnicle: 'Abortion Is An Economic Issue'

Articles

Oh, this was perfect.

For the past couple of weeks, talking heads have pushed abortion aside as a irrelevant issue when people are concerned about inflation, and I have been screaming at the TV.

Look like Stacey Abrams has the same reaction.

On Morning Joe, Mike Barnicle tried to downplay the issue.

"Ms. Abrams, you're running for governor of Georgia. I would assume, maybe incorrectly, but while abortion is an issue, it nowhere reaches the level of interest of voters in terms of the cost of gas, food, bread, milk, things like that. What can a governor, what could you do as governor to alleviate the concerns of Georgia voters about those liveability, daily, hourly issues that they're confronted with?" he asked.

"But let's be clear," Abrams clapped back.

"Having children is why you're worried about your price for gas, it's why you're concerned about how much food costs. For women, this is not a reductive issue. You can't divorce being forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy from the economic realities of having a child. And so these are -- it's important for us to have 'both and' conversations. We don't have the luxury of reducing it or separating them out.

"We also have to talk about what a governor can do. A governor can address housing prices. A governor can address the cost of education. A governor can put money into the pockets of everyday hard-working Georgians instead of giving tax cuts to the wealthy. That's what I talk about on the trail and that's what's resonating.

