Fox Host: Durham Investigations Are Imploding

Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Special Counsel John Durham investigating the origins of the investigation into Donald Trump's ties to Russia took it in the keister when Igor Danchenko was found not guilty on all four counts of lying to the FBI.

Michael Flynn, he is not.

MAGA and Fox News has been going off on the Steele dossier and using it to apologize for Trump and his team's many contacts with the Russians.

Danchenko was credited with being its source, so Trump and his minions were licking their chops hoping for a conviction.

Fox News host Neil Cavuto was joined by David Spunt, who reported on the case.

“You just have to wonder whether this could be Durham’s swan song. There was great expectation here and it’s just fizzled," Cavuto stated.

This whole Durham investigation was set in motion by Bill Barr to placate Traitor Trump, hoping to expose a conspiracy that never existed.

Durham, like Giuliani's voter fraud lies, has struck out magnificently with the courts.

Spunt said he expected a Durham final report to come out to bail him out of MAGA anger.

It probably will be used by MAGA to attack the two juries who acquitted both people put on trial by Durham.

It's a credit to AG Merrick Garland for being hands-off of these proceedings.

Durham's case was so weak that Danchenko didn't even put on a defense. Durham must have been desperate hoping a jury would believe the nonsense.

