Body Cams Show DeSantis Thugs Arresting People For Voting

Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Never-before-seen police body camera footage released on Tuesday reveals that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' efforts to punish Florida residents for alleged "voter fraud" is targeting not "scheming fraudsters," as one journalist said, but people who were led to believe they were legally allowed to vote.

Through public records requests, the Tampa Bay Times obtained several videos of arrests of people who were accused of voting illegally by DeSantis' new Office of Election Crimes and Security, which was established earlier this year.

The videos show arrests made on August 18, shortly before DeSantis spoke publicly about the new law enforcement office, which operates under the Florida State Department and works with state and local police officers.

Police in the Tampa area arrested 19 people, including 13 Black residents and 12 registered Democrats.

