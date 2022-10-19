Mike Lee Runs To Hannity Begging Fox News For Donations

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 15:44 Hits: 3

Utah Senator Mike Lee, who aided Trump in trying to overthrow the government on January 6, went to Hannity hat-in-hand.

He used Fox "News" airtime to beg Fox News viewers to donate -- because Evan McMullen is giving him a run for his money.

Hannity opened the segment with his latest conspiracy theory about leftist monies going to McMullin's candidacy, but of course, Sean never covers the massive dark money aiding Republicans.

And Fox News never explains how their entire network is working 24 hours a day trying to elect Republicans -- something the Democratic party does not have.

Mike Lee's skin was crawling describing his plight -- fighting against the "Democratic industrial complex" as if it's even close to the multitude of billionaires keeping Republicans and the MAGA cult afloat.

"Spent exclusively to vendors who get the money from the donors and then spend it electing far-left candidates," Lee said.

That's how campaign contributions work for all political parties.

Hannity tried to get a word in edgewise, but Lee cut him off.

"This is why I need help, Sean," Lee begged.

"I need help from your viewers. I need help from your viewers to go to (his personal website)."

This is the only way we're going to stop Evan McMullin and his leftist allies from all over the country from trying to buy the Senate seat in Utah," he said.

