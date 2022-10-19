The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New Study Proves LGBTQ+ Topics Rarely Discussed In Schools

[Above: A local news story from Ohio this past April. Students argue at a school board meeting that a freak out over "teaching gay stuff in school" is absurd because that's not a thing. -- eds.]

A new study was just released by by 2021 School Climate Survey published by GLSEN shows that students are not being taught about the LGBTQ+ issues in schools and there is actually a huge decrease of support for their community.

As the entire Crooks and Liars team has been writing since Republican agitators have ramped up their right-wing religious hateful agenda -- teachers and school boards are not grooming your kids.

The survey results reinforce the reality that the LGBTQ+ community and public school teachers are not indoctrinating students nationwide into a radical liberal sexualized agenda.

The Advocate also writes, "The conservative claim that LGBTQ+ topics are being taught in school is not only false, but the reality is damaging the kids that they claim to want to protect."

