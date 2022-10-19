Kimberly Guilfoyle, THAT Kimberly Guilfoyle, Critiques Nancy Pelosi's Facelift

Articles

It was revealed last week that while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in the Capitol during the attack by a massive mob of Trump supporters, she wanted to punch former President Donald Trump's lights out. Sure, she's 82 years old, but my money is on Pelosi. And hers is a normal reaction considering that if the mob of savages had found her, she would have been killed. Trump supporters were out for blood. Conservatives are pissed that Pelosi wanted to slap the sh*t out of the man who incited the attack on our Capitol.

When Pelosi's chief of staff, Terri McCullough, told her that it's possible that Trump might come to the Capitol amid the chaos, the House Speaker said, "I hope he comes; I'm gonna punch him out. I've been waiting for this, for trespassing on the Capitol grounds. I'm gonna punch him out, and I'm gonna go to jail, and I'm gonna be happy."

The party of victimization is not happy. MAGA Republicans can throat-punch you, but if you smack back, you are evil incarnate.

Guilfoyle said, "We have clapping seals in the media that are complicit," during an interview on Newsmax. Yes, THAT Newsmax.

That wasn't her last swing at irony.

