'I F***ed Up' : AZ GOP Candidate Arrested For Masturbating In His Truck

When the officer approached and tapped on his window he noticed Kaufman's pants were down. "Seriously?" the officer asked when Kaufman rolled down his window. “I’m sorry,” Kaufman replied, according to the report. “I f—ked up. I’m really stressed.”

Source: AZCentral

The Republican candidate for Maricopa Community College District Governing Board suspended his campaign after being arrested and accused of public sexual indecency earlier this month.

Randy Kaufman announced his campaign suspension on Tuesday after news broke that he had been arrested earlier in October after a police officer said he found him masturbating in his vehicle at a public parking lot.

According to a police report, Kaufman was in his parked Ford F-150 pickup truck in the east parking lot of Rio Salado College in Surprise on Oct. 4 at about 4:40 p.m.

A Maricopa County Community College District police officer noticed the truck was parked over three spaces and drove over for a closer look.

The police reports says the officer parked their vehicle about 20 feet away from the truck’s passenger side and walked up to the truck where he noticed a man with his pants down mid-thigh, masturbating while looking at a cellphone.