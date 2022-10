Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Some Chinese firms have sought to localize to meet Brazil's stringent local content requirements. This has yielded mixed results. Brazil must craft a long-term strategy for its economic relationship with China to increase the odds that bilateral engagement can advance in a new and more sustainable, mutually beneficial direction.

