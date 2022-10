Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 21:15

A jury acquitted think tank analyst Igor Danchenko, who was accused of lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a discredited dossier about former President Donald Trump.

(Image credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/18/1129756772/steele-dossier-igor-danchenko-aquitted