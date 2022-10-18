Audio Released Of Trump Handing Over Kim Jong Un Letters Over To Woodward

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 19:41

Veteran journalist Bob Woodward is releasing a new audiobook, 'The Trump Tapes,' with 8 hours of recorded videos of his conversations with former President Donald Trump over a four-year period. CNN released an audio teaser showing how the twice impeached one-term President casually decided to share with Woodward the letters Kim wrote to him.

According to the outlet, these are the same letters that helped spark the Department of Justice's investigation into the classified documents that Trump took to his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago.

At one point, Trump tells Woodward, "And don't say I gave them to you, okay?" Trump was naively unaware of what Woodward's job entails. Well, naively is the wrong word to use. Stupidly would be a better description. Also, foolishly, pigheadedly, irresponsibly, and dangerously.

CNN reports:

In the interviews, Trump shares his views about the strongmen he admires – including Kim, Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – and reveals his overarching conviction that he's the smartest person in the room. In a June 2020 interview, which followed the nationwide protests over George Floyd, Woodward asked Trump whether he had help writing his speech in which Trump declared himself the "president of law and order." read more

