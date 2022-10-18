The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Audio Released Of Trump Handing Over Kim Jong Un Letters Over To Woodward

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Audio Released Of Trump Handing Over Kim Jong Un Letters Over To Woodward

Veteran journalist Bob Woodward is releasing a new audiobook, 'The Trump Tapes,' with 8 hours of recorded videos of his conversations with former President Donald Trump over a four-year period. CNN released an audio teaser showing how the twice impeached one-term President casually decided to share with Woodward the letters Kim wrote to him.

According to the outlet, these are the same letters that helped spark the Department of Justice's investigation into the classified documents that Trump took to his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago.

At one point, Trump tells Woodward, "And don't say I gave them to you, okay?" Trump was naively unaware of what Woodward's job entails. Well, naively is the wrong word to use. Stupidly would be a better description. Also, foolishly, pigheadedly, irresponsibly, and dangerously.

CNN reports:

In the interviews, Trump shares his views about the strongmen he admires – including Kim, Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – and reveals his overarching conviction that he's the smartest person in the room.

In a June 2020 interview, which followed the nationwide protests over George Floyd, Woodward asked Trump whether he had help writing his speech in which Trump declared himself the "president of law and order."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/audio-trump-handing-over-kim-jong-un

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version