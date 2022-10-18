Media Ignores GOP Plans To Sunset Social Security And Medicare

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 22:01 Hits: 4

Corporate media outlets are mostly ignoring a Republican ploy to use the debt ceiling fight to gut Social Security and Medicare if the GOP regains control of Congress—a plot that one leading watchdog on Friday called "perhaps the single most consequential story" of the midterm elections.

"Social Security and Medicare are on the ballot next month," said Media Matters for America senior fellow Matt Gertz. "If the American public doesn't know that, it's in part because the press isn't telling them."

Common Dreamsreported earlier this week that Social Security and Medicare defenders are warning that the popular programs—which each serve tens of millions of older Americans—face "grave danger" in the event Republicans retake control of Congress in January.

Have you heard about the GOP's plan to threaten to cause an economic catastrophe if they don't get massive cuts to Social Security and Medicare? https://t.co/a8lbJU6n3J — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 14, 2022 read more

