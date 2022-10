Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022 03:00 Hits: 4

You know, looking for fools at a MAGA event must be the easiest thing in the world to do. But Jordan Klepper has an unique talent in finding the biggest fools of them all. It would be hard to beat the guy that thought all the conspirators to kidnap Governor Whitmer should be released since they didn't actually do it.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/jordan-klepper-meets-michigan-magats