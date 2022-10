Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 09:00 Hits: 3

Whether Democrats can hold onto the Georgia suburbs may come down to candidate quality, shifting demographics and whether voters are more discouraged by inflation or abortion restrictions.

(Image credit: Sam Gringlas/WABE)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/18/1129590592/georgia-suburbs-democrats-abrams-kemp-warnock-walker-abortion-inflation