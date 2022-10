Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 09:00 Hits: 3

Matthew DePerno, the Trump-backed nominee for state attorney general, is being investigated for an alleged plot to seize and tamper with voting machines.

(Image credit: Emily Elconin/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/18/1129521692/matthew-deperno-dana-nessel-michigan-attorney-general-voting-machines