Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 11:17 Hits: 3

With midterms just weeks away, Democrats are focused on the issue of abortion rights. They are trying to use the Supreme Court's decision rolling back Roe v. Wade to motivate voters.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/18/1129615565/biden-is-scheduled-to-make-a-major-speech-on-abortion-rights