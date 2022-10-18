Twitter Savages Hershel For Flashing His Big Boy Police Badge Again

Articles

GOP nominee Herschel Walker, who is running for a Senate seat in Georgia, was called out by a moderator after he flashed a fake police badge to prove that he has worked in law enforcement, even though that's not true. Well, he just did it again.

During an interview with NBC News, he discussed the sheriff's badge that he flashed on stage.

"That's a badge that I was given by a police officer, and I do have the badge I carry with me all the time," Walker said. "It's a real badge. It's not a fake badge. It is a real badge."

It is, however, not a "real badge."

"This is from my hometown. This is from Johnson County from the sheriff from Johnson County, which is a legit badge," he insisted.

"I have badges all over Georgia," he added.

The internet pounced.

This is my Phillies hat. given to me by the REAL PHILLIES. If anything goes wrong I can work with the Phillies to get stuff done https://t.co/dEA5QkD2zvpic.twitter.com/KCsrDkmSEN — ARosë (Brick Castellanos) (@andy2bags) October 17, 2022 read more

