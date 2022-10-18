The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Twitter Savages Hershel For Flashing His Big Boy Police Badge Again

GOP nominee Herschel Walker, who is running for a Senate seat in Georgia, was called out by a moderator after he flashed a fake police badge to prove that he has worked in law enforcement, even though that's not true. Well, he just did it again.

During an interview with NBC News, he discussed the sheriff's badge that he flashed on stage.

"That's a badge that I was given by a police officer, and I do have the badge I carry with me all the time," Walker said. "It's a real badge. It's not a fake badge. It is a real badge."

It is, however, not a "real badge."

"This is from my hometown. This is from Johnson County from the sheriff from Johnson County, which is a legit badge," he insisted.

"I have badges all over Georgia," he added.

The internet pounced.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/twitter-savages-hershel-when-he-flashes-1

