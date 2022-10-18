Paul Krugman: Here's What Dems Should Do If GOP Gains House Majority

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 13:09 Hits: 4

Paul Krugman writes about what Democrats should do to prevent a Republican majority from refusing to raise the debt ceiling, blowing up the world economy, and extorting cuts in Social Security and Medicare? Via the New York Times:

Why would refusing to raise the debt limit blow up the economy? In the modern world, U.S. debt plays a crucial role: It is the ultimate safe asset, easily converted into cash, and there are no good alternatives. If investors lose confidence that the U.S. government will honor its obligations, the resulting financial storm will make the recent chaos in Britain look like a passing shower.

So what should be done to avert this threat? If Republicans do gain control of one or both houses in November, Democrats should use the lame-duck session to enact a very large rise in the debt limit, enough to put the issue on ice for years. Republicans and pundits who don’t understand the stakes would furiously attack this move, but it would be far better than enabling extortion — and would probably be forgotten by the time of the 2024 election.

read more