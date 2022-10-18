The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Dark Money Republicans Are Swamping Airwaves With Scary Crime Ads

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Dark Money Republicans Are Swamping Airwaves With Scary Crime Ads

That Fetterman ad up there? That was one of the nicer ones. Watch this Australian Sky News segment to see the kind of vile ads which are innundating Pennsylvania airwaves:

Here's the mild reponse ad from Fetterman, and honestly, I have no idea at all whether it's effective. Because I'm a Democrat, and I'm living in a state of panic right now:

Those Citizens for Sanity ads are running all over the country. Who are they? Will Bunch looked into these "deliberately deceptive ads":

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/dark-money-republicans-are-swamping

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version