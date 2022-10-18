Russian Mayor Giving Out Bags Of Vegetables For Fresh Conscripts

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 14:34 Hits: 4

In Russia, your life might actually only be worth a sack of potatoes.

Source: Business Insider

The families of some Russian soldiers mobilized in Ukraine have been offered a care package by their city's mayor: a free bag of vegetables.

BBC journalist Francis Scarr posted a translated clip from Russian TV to Twitter on Monday. In the clip, Mayor Evgeny Grigoriev, an official in the Siberian city of Yakutsk, said the families of mobilized residents could proceed to collect a "one-off food package" this month.

Grigoriev said the package would contain fresh vegetables, including "cabbage, potato, carrot, beetroot, and onion."

"If necessary, volunteers will deliver it to your home address," Grigoriev said.

Representatives at the Yakutsk City Duma did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.