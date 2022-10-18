Comrade Ron Johnson Accuses Mandela Barnes Of Being 'Russian Tool'

Articles

Seven years ago, then a Wisconsin Assemblyman, Mandela Barnes was on RT a few times, criticizing police brutality. It was a time when Putin was trying to flame the racial divide in the United States. Ron Johnson clutched his pearls to his bosom and swooned on his fainting couch over this:

Johnson's campaign blasted Barnes for his appearances on RT. "Trashing American law enforcement on Russian state TV and allowing himself to be used by Vladimir Putin’s propagandists is as bad as it gets," said Alec Zimmerman, spokesman for Johnson. "Lt. Gov. Barnes knew he was being used as a puppet for a foreign dictator in a Russian disinformation scheme, and he should apologize to law enforcement in Wisconsin and across America."

RoJo doubled down on this during an appearance on Fox.

In related news, it was learned that RoJo doesn't own a mirror and conveniently had a memory lapse for the past four years.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/johnson-ironically-accuses-barnes-being