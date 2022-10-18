'Former Democrat' Tulsi Comes Out With 'Biden Is Hitler'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 16:24 Hits: 2

Given our insane news cycle, you may have forgotten seven days ago when Tulsi Gabbard noticed she wasn't getting any attention and mopped her brow and "gave up" being a "Democrat."

The next day she began stumping for the Trump-aligned GOP Senate candidate in New Hampshire Don Bolduc.

And today, she's calling Joe Biden, Hitler. Because she's no longer a "Democrat," get it? The Daily Beast reports:

Speaking at a Bolduc town hall event in a town outside of Manchester on Sunday, the former Hawaii congresswoman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate stipulated that she’s “pretty sure” both Biden and Hitler share a “mindset” of good intentions to justify authoritarian behavior, according to audio obtained by The Daily Beast. “And this is something that is, you know, throughout history, we look at authoritarian leaders and dictators in other countries,” Gabbard said in a tangent about Biden’s Philadelphia speech from September on anti-democratic extremism among “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans.” read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/former-democrat-tulsi-comes-out-biden