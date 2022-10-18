The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Lyin' J.D. Vance Called Out During Debate, And There Are Receipts

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) debated Trump-endorsed J.D. Vance on Monday for the last time before Election Day. I'm not sure that it matters to Republican voters that Vance has a blank political resumé since they voted for Trump, who also had zero political experience before they handed him the keys to the White House. Vance is good at being wrong; and he definitely lacks the empathy gene. So, yeah, he's a MAGA Republican.

Via the Daily Kos:

One such exchange came towards the end of the night when Ryan tried to hammer home that Vance, regardless of what you believe about political parties, has such low standards of both ethics and intelligence that it would be criminal to allow him to become a U.S. senator.

Ryan reminded the audience that it is this very same Vance who has openly and publicly said that Alex Jones—a man who just recently and deservedly was hit with almost $1 billion in compensatory damages because of how brutally, irresponsibly, and greedily he promoted the lie that the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012 was a hoax—is a "reputable source of information." That Alex Jones.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/vance-got-called-out-lie-during-debate-and

