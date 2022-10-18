Fox's Harris Faulkner Attacks Migrants As 'Dirty'

Articles

Fox News host Harris cited a Fox News report today to smear all immigrants, legal or otherwise, claiming they are filthy, disgusting people who are sh*tting in our streets.

Faulkner teased her segment by acting like the spokesperson for a xenophobia convention.

"The fallout over the bombshell report on the DHS asking for military volunteers to do chores for people who have shown up at our border," she crowed.

Fox News is flipping out after they received a DHS memo asking for military volunteers to help at the border in multiple capacities.

Fox News turned it into an attack on our own border patrol. How dare DHS ask soldiers to clean toilets for those dirty, stinking foreigners!

Faulkner took it to despicable heights.

"...including picking up their garbage after them. Now, I've shown you on this program exclusive video that they leave a trail of unspeakables, from the river's edge until they can enter someplace illegally. Where there are no border patrol -- nobody there to stop them," she said.

"They make our country look like what they left! And now our people are going to be picking up all that trash and all that excrement!" Faulkner exclaimed.

Fox News has ramped up their GOP-approved attacks leading up to the mid-terms with more and more venom in each passing hour.

Sounding like a speaker at a Nick Fuentes rally, Harris Faulkner claimed all migrants leave a trail of unspeakables and excrement when they enter our country.

