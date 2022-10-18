Hannity Hosts Campaign Events For Herschel Walker

Articles

Tuesday, 18 October 2022

On Monday evening, Fox News's Sean Hannity pretended to have a program on Fox. But it was actually a campaign rally on his program to bolster the horribly inadequate campaign of Herschel Walker.

Hannity and Fox disguised it as a town hall.

Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott appeared to liven up Walker.

Walker has trouble verbalizing his thoughts, yet attacked Reverend Warnock for supposedly not knowing the Bible.

Senator Warnock has served as "Senior Pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the former pulpit of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr." for the past sixteen years.

"Don't pretend that you know the Bible" -- Herschel Walker about a literal pastor pic.twitter.com/gLBYsPG9bL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 18, 2022

In essence and fact, Fox News is doling out millions of dollars of free campaign events on their nightly programs.

