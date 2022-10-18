The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hannity Hosts Campaign Events For Herschel Walker

On Monday evening, Fox News's Sean Hannity pretended to have a program on Fox. But it was actually a campaign rally on his program to bolster the horribly inadequate campaign of Herschel Walker.

Hannity and Fox disguised it as a town hall.

Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott appeared to liven up Walker.

Walker has trouble verbalizing his thoughts, yet attacked Reverend Warnock for supposedly not knowing the Bible.

Senator Warnock has served as "Senior Pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the former pulpit of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr." for the past sixteen years.

In essence and fact, Fox News is doling out millions of dollars of free campaign events on their nightly programs.

