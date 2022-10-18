Rich Senator Blames College Kids For His Poor Debate Performance

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 18:00 Hits: 4

Ron Johnson had a very poor showing in last week's debate against his opponent, Mandela Barnes. He was laughed at by the audience when he tried to blame the FBI for setting him up to be a Russian asset. Then he was booed by the same audience when he refused to say something nice about Barnes.

It took his campaign team a half of a week to come up with an excuse for his bad performance but they came up with one, albeit a very lame one - it was those meddling college kids!

Seriously, he said that:

"First of all, I did point out the fact that he was raised by loving parents," Johnson replied. "But it was a crowd comprised primarily of Marquette college students. We thought it was going to be 50 of our supporters, 50 of his. But instead, it was hundreds of Marquette college students." [...] "He's not honest with Wisconsinites in terms of what he truly believes so, again, I guess the truth hurts when you're radical leftists," he concluded.

Of course, RoJo had to take things out of context and/or just flat out lie about the accusations he was leveling against Barnes, but that sort of thing is par for the course for RoJo.

He also blamed those darn meddling indoctrinated kids for why he was practically laughed off the debate floor:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/johnson-blames-college-kids-his-poor