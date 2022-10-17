Politics Podcast: The U.S. House Districts To Watch In 2022

Articles

Published on Monday, 17 October 2022

There are somewhere in the range of 50 potentially competitive House district races in the upcoming midterm elections. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew explains why they consider four of those districts to be bellwether elections for which party will win control of the House. They also break down a handful of common factors in House races that could help Republicans.

The team also debates if Americans really do move to Canada, or to different U.S. states, for political reasons.

