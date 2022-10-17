Eric Trump Busted In Lie About What Trump Org Charged Secret Service

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 17 October 2022 17:49 Hits: 7

This story would be breaking news if one of the Trumps told the truth for a change. No, this is about The Washington Post's new report that contradicts Eric Trump's lying mouth. Liddle Eric has falsely claimed that the family's company, Trump Org, often gave Secret Service agents their hotel rooms "at cost" or sometimes free. Eric claimed they provided steep discounts for the security team to stay at Trump properties. According to the outlet, the opposite is true.

Via The Washington Post:

Former president Donald Trump's company charged the Secret Service as much as five times more than the government rate for agents to stay overnight at Trump hotels while protecting him and his family, according to expense records newly obtained by Congress.

The records show that in 40 cases, the Trump Organization billed the Secret Service far higher amounts than the approved government rate — in one case charging agents $1,185 a night to stay at the Trump International Hotel in D.C. The new billing documents, according to a congressional committee's review, show that U.S. taxpayers paid the president's company at least $1.4 million for Secret Service agents' stays at Trump properties for his and his family's protection.

