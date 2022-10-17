The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump's PAC Bought 1000s Of Jared Kushner's Terrible Book

One of the longest grifts running in Republican circles concerns how many of their authors hit the New York Times and other bestseller lists.

The Save America Joint Fundraising Committee, which raises money for Trump, made a very large purchase of Jared Kushner's book called, Breaking History.. The book itself has received heavy criticism from many reviewers.

The New York Times wrote, "Jared Kushner’s ‘Breaking History’ Is a Soulless and Very Selective Memoir."

Foreign Policy, who took the book seriously because Kushner was in the White House writes, "Unfortunately, the book offers neither a thoughtful reflection on the Trump team’s encounter with the Middle East nor an explication of the intellectual underpinnings of the “disruption” it claimed to bring to bear on the region’s thorniest problems. Instead, Kushner recreates his calendar, resulting in a tedious 512-page tick-tock of his White House years."

A new report by Forbes sheds light on how wingnut authors usually sell a ton of books. (Regular readers of this site already know how this works)

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/trump-committee-bought-131k-jared-kushers

