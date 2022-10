Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 03:00 Hits: 3

Herschel Walker presents a real problem with his abortion hypocrisy. However, Mrs. Betty Bowers steps up to make suggestions on how to deal with this mess, because even though the Republicans don't want to make exceptions to an abortion ban, even if the life of the mother is at stake, they are willing to make an exception if the majority of the Senate is at stake.

Glory!

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/herschel-walker-exception